mRemoteNG is a fork of mRemote: an open source, tabbed, multi-protocol, remote connections manager for Windows. mRemoteNG adds bug fixes and new features to mRemote and allows you to view all of your remote connections in a simple yet powerful tabbed interface.
mRemoteNG is open source software and is released under the terms of the GNU General Public License Version 2.
Supported protocols:
- RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol)
- VNC (Virtual Network Computing)
- SSH (Secure Shell)
- Telnet (TELecommunication NETwork)
- HTTP/HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol)
- rlogin (Remote Login)
- Raw Socket Connections
- Powershell remoting
Supported languages:
- English
- 中文
- Nederlands
- Français
- Deutsch
- Ελληνικά
- Magyar
- Italiano
- Norsk
- Polski
- Português
- Русский
- Español
- Українська