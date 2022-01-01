mRemoteNG

Multi-Remote Next Generation Connection Manager

mRemoteNG is a fork of mRemote: an open source, tabbed, multi-protocol, remote connections manager for Windows. mRemoteNG adds bug fixes and new features to mRemote and allows you to view all of your remote connections in a simple yet powerful tabbed interface.

mRemoteNG is open source software and is released under the terms of the GNU General Public License Version 2.

Supported protocols:

Supported languages: