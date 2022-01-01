mRemoteNG is a fork of mRemote: an open source, tabbed, multi-protocol, remote connections manager for Windows. mRemoteNG adds bug fixes and new features to mRemote and allows you to view all of your remote connections in a simple yet powerful tabbed interface.

mRemoteNG is open source software and is released under the terms of the GNU General Public License Version 2.

Supported protocols:

RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol)

VNC (Virtual Network Computing)

SSH (Secure Shell)

Telnet (TELecommunication NETwork)

HTTP/HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol)

rlogin (Remote Login)

Raw Socket Connections

Powershell remoting

Supported languages: